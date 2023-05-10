Permits now required to set off aerial fireworks in Tecumseh

Tecumseh residents will now need a permit to light up the sky.

On Tuesday, Tecumseh council approved an updated by-law for fireworks.

The by-law now requires permits for aerial fireworks.

Director of Community Safety and fire chief Wade Bondy says the purpose of the updated by-law is to better regulate the sale and setting off of fireworks.

"It essentially requires people that want to sell them to get a permit from us just to ensure they have a licence to sell it and number two doing things in a safe way and the permit also lets our fire crews know that there's fireworks at certain locations," says Bondy.

He says Tecumseh has received a number of complaints about fireworks since he's been chief.

"Our previous by-law didn't really put any restrictions on setting off of fireworks on private property," he says. "It only really restricted setting them off on public property or on the roadway and we thought that wasn't the safest avenue."

Bondy adds it is a new by-law and the changes are significant.

"There will be a period of education for the residents and we always prefer education over enforcement, it's just a better way of doing business from our end," says Bondy. "So the first thing they'll do is get a visit from our lovely by-law officer and a little bit of education."

Bondy says following the educational period, warnings and fines could be issued.

He says the town will also share details of the updated by-law on social media.

The updated by-law also includes changes to reflect federal recommendations.