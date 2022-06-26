Person found deceased inside home after house fire, police investigating

The Chatham-Kent police Major Crime Unit is working alongside the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause of a house fire after a body was found inside the home.

Police say around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, Chatham-Kent police and fire crews attended Edgar Street in Chatham for the blaze.

Upon extinguishing the fire, a deceased person was found inside the home, police say.

Major Crimes and the Fire Marshall’s Officers are working together to determine the cause.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to Constable Brad Hyatt at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.