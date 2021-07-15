Person of Interest Composite Sketch Released by Police

Provincial police in Essex have released a composite sketch of an individual wanted in an ongoing assault investigation.

As AM800 news reported Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call for a reported assault at an address on Medora Avenue East in Essex on Thursday July 8, between 6am and 8am.

Police say the investigation continues and are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest.

The person is described as a man, approximately 5,3" tall with light coloured hair, average build, no facial hair and wearing a red, once piece outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.