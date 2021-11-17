Person under 20 years old dies related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. - The Ontario government says Wednesday’s epidemiological report includes one new death linked to COVID-19 in a person under the age of 20 within the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

“We send our deepest condolences to their family. Out of respect for the family and their privacy during this difficult time we will not be sharing any further case details at this time,” states Alexandra Hilkene, press secretary for Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

CTV News has reached out to WECHU for more information but the health unit said in the interest of privacy, it will not be providing further information at this time.

Previously, the youngest people to die in the region related to COVID were 27-year-old Weng James on Dec. 7, 2020 and a 24-year-old migrant worker on June 5, 2020.