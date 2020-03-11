Personal Banker is Making A Run at Municipal Politics in Windsor

Nine candidates have now filed nomination papers to run in the Ward 7 byelection in Windsor.

Farah El-Hajj announced her candidacy on March 10.

Having worked in the financial sector for nearly three years as a personal banker, she says she has helped many residents in the ward deal with their financial issues.

El-Hajj was born and raised in Windsor and completed her Political Science degree at the University of Windsor.

Albert Saba, Igor Dzaic, Barbara Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lemay, Michael Malott, Howard Weeks and Thérèse Papineau are also seeking the city council seat.

The byelection was called after Irek Kusmierczyk vacated the seat following his win in the 2019 federal election. He was elected the Liberal M-P for Windsor-Tecumseh.

Candidates have until 2 p.m. on March 13 to file their nomination papers.

The byelection is set for April 27.