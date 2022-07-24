Pet adoption fees reduced to combat shelter overpopulation

Pet adoption fees will be reduced this summer in hopes of combating the issue of shelter overpopulation.

Windsor/Essex County Humane Society will be one of over 250 shelters participating in this summer's "Empty the Shelters" event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event is the largest funded adoption event in North America.

The goal of this event is to encourage more families in surrounding communities to choose adoption.

This lifesaving effort has helped more than 96,000 pets find homes since 2016.

"Empty the Shelters" is BISSELL Pet Foundation's largest program, where they partner with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is participating in the event until July 31, with only $50 adoption fees on all cats, kittens, and dogs.

All adopted dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their age-appropriate vaccinations.

Interested adopters can find more details and apply to adopt on the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society website.