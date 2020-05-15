Pet Groomers Expect Backlog When Services Resume

Getting your hair cut by a professional still isn't an option during the COVID-19 pandemic, but starting Tuesday, your pet can.

Pet grooming will resume under the first stage of Ontario's plan to reopen services announced Thursday.

Puppy Charm Dog Grooming Owner Chantelle Fyffe says she's been closed since March 20, and like many groomers in Windsor, she's expecting to work long hours next week.

"We do have a big backlog of clients to get to. It's going to be very difficult to go in order of who was cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic and this shutdown," she says. Adding, they already have more than 100 pets on on their list and hopes everyone can be patient.

"I know everybody wants that first appointment, kind of the same as everybody who's going to want that fist appointment for their hairdresser when they're able to get back, but we're going to kind of go in as fair an order as possible."

Fyffe says it's been tough having to turn people away.

"It's been very stressful, especially to know that a lot of these dogs do need our help and care and we want to help as much as possible," she says.

Marinas, some parks and campgrounds, golf courses and animal boarding facilities are set to open Saturday with restrictions in place.

Construction and some medical services and procedures are also set to resume on Tuesday morning.