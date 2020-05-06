Petition Calling on City Council To Reconsider Noise Bylaw Amendments

An online petition has been launched calling on city council to reconsider its decision to amend Windsor's noise bylaw.

The founder of the Windsor, Exotic Car Club, Kegun Morkin, launched the petition on Tuesday, just a day after council voted to amend the current bylaw in an effort to crack down on noisy vehicles.

Morkin says he was not aware there was an issue in the city and was caught off guard by the decision.

"This was the first time I personally heard it, and I've been doing the Windsor Exotic Car Club for just over two years now and we've never had a complaint about it," he says.

Ward 6 Councillor Joanne Gignac pushed for the amendment after receiving complaints from residents.

The amendment now allows tickets to be issued for everything from vehicles with a noisy muffle or even vehicles playing loud music.

Morkin says some vehicles, including motorcycles, need loud exhausts.

"Motorcycles need that loud exhaust because if people can't see them, they can hear them," he says. "So I do think it's a little iffy, maybe with music I understand but with the exhaust itself, it's kind of important for some cars to have those exhaust if people can't see them."

Morkin says his club recently partnered with 'Windsor Birthday Cruises' and they have been driving around the city during the COVID-19 pandemic to wish residents a happy birthday with a car rally.

He hopes the amended bylaw does not put a stop to the rallies.

"This noise bylaw amendment, it would be a huge detriment because the kids want to hear the cars revving by, it brings joy to them," adds Morkin.

The city plans to hold traffic blitzes to update motorists about the amended bylaw before they begin issuing tickets.

