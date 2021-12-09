Petition calls indoor sports addition to Amherstburg's Libro Centre

Amherstburg Town Council is being urged to approve a proposed annex to the Libro Centre for five indoors sports, including pickleball.

A petition has been launched on Change.org by the Amherstburg Indoor Sports Association calling on the town to add on to the Libro Centre to include indoor space for badminton, basketball, pickleball, tennis and volleyball.

Along with an annex to the Libro Centre, the petition also calls for dedicated outdoor pickleball courts next to site at 3295 Meloche Rd.

The group plans to take its proposal to council in January.

Jennifer Brauss, Co-owner of the Amherstburg Pickleball Association, says town council has been supportive toward them, but this petition is a platform to talk about and show support for the proposal.

She says the closest indoor pickleball courts are at Central Park in Windsor.

"Amherstburg is so far out in the County compared to Windsor. So you go to Windsor, it's like a two hour round trip, so we do need one here," she says.

Brauss says they have outdoor pickleball courts in the town, but they're not just for pickleball.

They are at three different locations and each location is two courts, multi-lined with tennis, shared courts. So shared time, shared courts," she adds.

The Amherstburg Pickleball Association currently has 180 active players, but notes its membership continues to grow.

Click here to find a link to the petition.

With files from Rob Hindi