Petition delivered to city over future of curling at Roseland

A petition focused on the future of curling in Windsor has been delivered to the City Clerk's office.

The Future of Curling in Windsor-Essex Committee delivered a petition with over 2300 signatories as the group continues to raise concern over the future of the ice pads for curling at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

The city is currently reviewing options for the future of the main building at Roseland which could include renovations, a potential new building or relocating the curling options to other ice pads across Windsor.

Terry Fink, Future of Curling in Windsor-Essex committee member, says the petition is to tell council about the strengths of keeping the curling facility open.

"Many of the seniors will say that curling is the winter activity that gets them out of the house, socializing, exercising, seeing their friends and being part of a community," he says. "We've heard from high school students and parents of those students about how important the sport of curling is for the development of their children, along with the educational programs."

The committee is asking that the petition be added to future reports to council showing the number of people who want to see the Roseland curling facility remain intact.

Fink says the petition all started when the city started moving forward without consulting the curlers, which is now starting to happen.

"We think we're at a very good position with council and administration. We want to work collaboratively together, that partnership can be there so everyone understands the needs of the curlers and why they want it," he says.

The city hosted a public meeting in mid-May regarding the future of curling at Roseland and Fink says he's been told another one will be held in the near future.

In May, the city launched its own survey to gather opinions about the future of curling and the results will be included as part of a future report to city council.

The Roseland Golf and Curling Club is located at 455 Kennedy Dr. W.