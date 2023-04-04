Petition launched over concerns curling could be ended at Roseland

Local curlers have launched a petition to save curling at Roseland Golf and Curling Club in Windsor.

The Future of Curling Windsor-Essex is a committee representing seven curling leagues at Roseland and is worried the city is planning to tear down the existing clubhouse facility at Roseland.

The committee wants to be included in any planning about the future of curling in Windsor.

There are six curling sheets at the city owned facility.

During 2021 budget deliberations, city council approved $4.3-million in funding to renovate or replace the clubhouse at the city-owned facility.

Committee member Terry Fink told AM800's The Morning Drive that a decision has not been made to get rid of the curling rink.

"We are expecting and we have been told that we would be given some options of what council is thinking of doing with Roseland curling," says Fink.

Fink says over the last two years the Roseland board of directors, in no consultation with the public or the curlers, completed a feasibility study to build a new golf clubhouse, patio, restaurant and reception hall, meaning the curling rink would be demolished.

"The board hired a private consultant company and of the 30 questions that they asked the public to respond to only three had anything slightly to do with curling," he says. "So the curlers were left out in the middle of the ocean all by itself and they weren't consulted."

Fink says that curling is no different than golf, no different than hockey, pickleball, tennis, baseball and soccer.

"In this case we feel it is being treated differently," he adds.

During 2023 budget deliberations, city administration stated that they will conduct public consultation and a survey to ask the public what they envision curling to look like at a potential alternate ice pad.

All of the questions will be related and in conjunction with the recommendations from the consultant.

Administration expects to come back with a report to council in the next few months with recommendations and several options for council to consider when it comes to Roseland.

City administration adds that curling will not be leaving and would be reshifted, if needed, to another rink that would be dedicated solely to curling.