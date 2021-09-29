Petition urges end to ban on dancing, curfew for bars and restaurants

An online petition has been launched calling for an end to a curfew and a ban on dancing at bars and restaurants across Windsor-Essex.

The Cancel The Curfew petition has already collected over 1,100 signatures as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It was launched by WKND Hospitality Group which owns The Bull & Barrel, The Goat Tap & Eateries, and Wild Child Nightlife.

Since Sept. 7, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has banned dancing at all bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Those establishments also have to close by 12 a.m. as part of measures intended to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Matt Komsa from WKND Hospitality Group says a couple of things have changed since the Letter of Instruction was issued Sept. 7 which includes the introduction of Ontario's vaccine passport.

"At the time, Windsor and Essex County had the highest case count and that has come down. I think those two factors should be taken into consideration and the letter rescinded, or an explanation provided," he says.

At the time the restrictions were issued, then Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said some businesses were not necessarily enforcing COVID-19 safety requirements and some individuals were not following safety measures.

Komsa says before the Letter of Instruction was issued, downtown was the best he had seen it in over a dozen years.

"The weekend after Sept. 7, just so I can show the severity of how its affected our business, I don't usually disclose financial information, but our one business is down 90 per cent," he says.

Komsa says he has nothing against the health unit, he just wants to operate his businesses again.

"I have one simple question. The vaccine passport is here, we are allowing double vaccinated people into our establishments, if this isn't the end of it, then what is?"

Ontario launched its COVID-19 vaccine certificate system on Sept. 22, which requires everyone to show proof of vaccination to access non-essential settings such as bars, restaurants, nightclubs, sports and event venues, and movie theaters.