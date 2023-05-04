Petr Klima, who scored triple OT goal in 1990 Stanley Cup final, dead at 58

EDMONTON - Petr Klima, whose triple-overtime goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL final ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history, has died at 58.

The Oilers confirmed Klima's death on their Twitter account. A cause of death was not given.

Klima scored 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games, with the most memorable coming in the '90 Cup final.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones," the Oilers wrote on Twitter.

The Oilers had squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1 after star Bruins defenceman Ray Bourque scored two goals in the third period.

Klima, who had been benched for much of the game by Oilers coach John Muckler, scored on just his second shift of overtime, slipping the puck past Bruins goaltender Andy Moog at 15:13 of the third extra period.