Peugeot, FCA Merger to Result in New Brand

An upcoming merger between two of the biggest automakers in the world will result in a new brand.

It was announced on Wednedasy that when Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and French automaker Peugeot complete the merger in 2021, the new company will be known as Stellantis — a word rooted in the Latin verb stello that means to brighten with stars.

Stellantis will also be used at the group level as the corporate branding and the creation of a corporate logo is in the works.

Existing Vehicle makes and models will keep their names and logos, according to the release.

Groupe PSA owns Peugeot, a French conglomerate that also owns automaker Citroen, German manufacturer Opel and British make Vauxhall.

The merger will result in the world's fourth-largest automaker, after Toyota, Volkswagen Group, and Hyundai-Kia.