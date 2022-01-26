Pfizer COVID-19 booster now available to all, walk-ins open at mass vaccination clinics

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and booster are now available to all ages.

Due to a supply shortage in mid-December, the Ministry of Health limited the Pfizer shot to just those 12 to 29-years-old.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, supply is now stable and residents 30 and older can now receive the Pfizer shot at any vaccination site.

In addition, all mass vaccination sites are now accepting walk-ins for first, second and booster doses.

In order to avoid lines, the health unit says appointments are recommended, but not necessary.

More information on where you can get your shot can be found at wevax.ca.