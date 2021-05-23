Pfizer Vaccine Now Available for Residents 12 and Up in Windsor-Essex

Resident 12 years old and up can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Windsor-Essex.

On Friday, the province announced they would be adding the age group starting Sunday at 8 a.m., but also said local health units had discretion based on supply and need on the municipal level.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed it will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program to 12 years old and up Sunday morning.

Residents 12 and up are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine as it's currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for people under 18 years old.

According to the release, residents must be at least 12 years old on the date of vaccination and anyone under 16 is encouraged to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The health unit says appointments are still required for mass vaccination clinics and local pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine.

More on how to book an appointment can be found at www.wevax.ca.