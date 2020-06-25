PGA Suffers More Positive Covid Cases

Star PGA player Brooks Koepka felt like he was doing everything by the book.

He took his COVID-19 test when he arrived in Connecticut for the Travelers Championship and waited until he received the result (negative) before going to watch his brother, Chase, earn a spot in the field through Monday qualifying.

Both withdrew before the tournament even began after Koepka's caddie tested positive for the coronavirus, even though subsequent tests on the players came back negative.

Each cited the need to be safe, not only for themselves but the other players and caddies at the TPC River Highland.

The caddy for Graeme McDowell also tested positive for the coronavirus, so he also decided not to play in the tournament to protect the rest of the field.

This is the PGA Tour's third week back after being shut down for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first week came off without a hitch. Nick Watney last week became the first player to test positive.



with files from Canadian Press

