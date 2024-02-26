Pharmacare deal will help clear emergency rooms: Windsor West MP Brian Masse 

The federal Liberals and New Democrats reached a deal on Friday that would allow every Canadian with a health card to access free diabetes medication and birth control.

The coverage is to be included in the first go-round of a national single-payer pharmacare program. The deal includes all insulin for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, as well as additional diabetes drugs and a fund for supplies such as devices for glucose monitoring.

The government is also expected to include contraceptives in line with what British Columbia covers. That includes IUDs and emergency contraception, most commonly known as morning-after pills.

NDP MP Brian Masse, who represents Windsor West says the legislation is expected to be introduced in the House of Commons this week and he's eager to see it through.

"When you look at Windsor and Essex County, we have high rate of many types of sickness and illnesses because of the nature of our work and the type of work that we do within the manufacturing sector. And also in an area that has high pollutants coming even from the United States, not even just ourselves, the health factor for drug coverage will be huge. So I'll be eager to try to get this done as soon as possible."

He says we should soon learn the cost of program, but says not having pharmacare will cost us more in the long run.

"We had people going in for dental programs that were clogging up some of intake and so now as we start to be more proactive, we'll get those patients out of the emergency room and into a regular program to be taken care of. And the same thing will happen with pharmacare, people won't have to go to the hospitals for emergency medications if they're taken care of."

Masse says he believes pharmacare would attract employers to the region.

"They'll be able to focus on other types of supports in your coverage versus the basic ones that now will get covered. So that will actually induce investment and more investment in this area because drug coverage will be part of what a company considers when they want to actually bring investment to Canada or keep investment in Canada."

The deal is a critical piece of the supply-and-confidence pact between the two parties, in which the NDP agreed to support the Liberals on key votes in the Commons in exchange for movement on shared priorities.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had threatened in recent weeks to pull out of the deal if the Liberals didn't agree to certain terms by a March 1 deadline.



-With files from The Canadian Press