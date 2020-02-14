Pharmacy Robbery Suspect Armed and Dangerous: Windsor Police

WINDSOR — Windsor police are looking for a robbery suspect they are calling armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, February 13, 2020 around 5:30pm, police were called to a pharmacy on Wyandotte Street East near Pillette Rd. after a man walked in, armed with a knife.

He demanded staff put drugs from the pharmacy into a black duffle bag.

He fled and was seen running southbound on Prado Place.

A witness then spotted the suspect getting to a black coloured vehicle going east on Ontario St.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is a white man with a deep voice, about five-foot-six, 130 to 140 pounds with a slender build.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, dark toque with hoodie pulled up, dark sunglasses, dark gloves and a dark bandanna covering his face.

The weapon was not recovered and police says the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.