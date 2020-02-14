iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Pharmacy Robbery Suspect Armed and Dangerous: Windsor Police

AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Headquarters

WINDSOR — Windsor police are looking for a robbery suspect they are calling armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, February 13, 2020 around 5:30pm,  police were called to a pharmacy on Wyandotte Street East near Pillette Rd. after a man walked in, armed with a knife.

He demanded staff put drugs from the pharmacy into a black duffle bag.

He fled and was seen running southbound on Prado Place.

A witness then spotted the suspect getting to a black coloured vehicle going east on Ontario St.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is a white man with a deep voice, about five-foot-six, 130 to 140 pounds with a slender build.    

He was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, dark toque with hoodie pulled up, dark sunglasses, dark gloves and a dark bandanna covering his face.

The weapon was not recovered and police says the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER