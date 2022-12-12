Phase 1 of Amherstburg skate park up and running

Elements as part of Phase 1 of the skate park in Amherstburg have been installed at The Libro Centre, and are ready for the community to use.

Council awarded a $240,000 contract to the Canadian Ramp Company to construct Phase 1, which is what's up and running now, and design Phases 2 and 3, which would include a BMX track and concrete skate park.

Councillor Don McArthur says he's already hearing rave reviews in the community.

"I was out there last weekend running around the Big Creek trail, and I saw different user groups using that skate park. Saturday was windy, there was a wind warning in effect, and these kids were out there. There were kids on bikes, kids on scooters doing tricks, and there was a young kid with his father just learning how to skate board," he said.

McArthur believes putting the skate park there right now is just the beginning of something that can be spectacular for youth in Amherstburg.

"What council did is we also got designs for a concrete skate park with a big bowl, and a BMX pump track similar to the one that they have in East Windsor. So we have plans now on the books for where those two things would go, once and if we identify funding sources for it."

The concrete skate park would cost about $350,000, and the BMX Pump track would also cost about $350,000.

McArthur says he's supportive of moving ahead with Phase 2, and eventually Phase 3.

He's hopeful that, as part of the 2023 Budget, administration will come with a funding request so they can tackle one of the two remaining projects.

"So we can build the BMX pump track or we can build this concrete skate park to make it even better. I'm definitely going to fight for that, our kids deserve that, and it could be the signature attraction for scooter, skate board kids and BMX pump track riders in Essex County," he stated.

McArthur says there are also opportunities to secure funding from corporate or civic partners now that they have designs and a plan, mentioning Rotary Amherstburg as one group that's already expressed some interest.

An official grand opening for the park will take place sometime in the spring.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi