Phase 2 of Fryer Street Reconstruction on the agenda tonight in Amherstburg

Councillors in Amherstburg will be be asked tonight to approve nearly $2 million in funding as part of Phase 2 of the Fryer Street Reconstruction.

Tenders closed for the project which will cover from Richmond Street to Simcoe Street on March 30, with the Town receiving seven submissions before deciding to move forward with the bid from Sherway Contracting.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says this is something council has already seen and are aware of.

"So now we are just hoping to follow through on the rest of that street. Everything is similar to the north end, the road, curbs and any infrastructure that needs replacing as they go."

DiCarlo believes if council gives it the green light that construction would start fairly soon after.

"Most of our projects once they're approved are ready to go," he continued. "At that point then we would just be at the mercy of the asphalt plants and of course the availability of the construction companies."

It's a well travelled roadway in the community, so DiCarlo is asking that residents be patient once Phase 2 officially begins.

"Especially with the new high school coming on board later this year, and there's also an elementary school down the road. So there will be a considerable amount of traffic and hopefully everyone will be patient, drive safely and keep an eye out for people," he stated.

Phase 1 of the project took place last summer, and DiCarlo says while there were some issues they managed to get the initial layer of asphalt down which should be finalized as work continues at the other end.