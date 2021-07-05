Phase 2 of Manning Rd. Improvements Begin Monday

Motorists in Tecumseh will be in for some short-term pain for some long-term gain.

The second phase of improvements to Manning Road start Monday morning at a cost of $4.5-million.

Mayor Gary McNamara tells The Afternoon News that the project will transform the stretch of Manning Road near Lakewood Park.

"We're doing watermains. We're going to do the storm system, retention and redirection," he says. "That last piece of the corridor is a rural design road that we're going to urbanize that area. Eventually it will be double sided with boulevards."

McNamara says active transportation will be an important part of the project.

"Connecting the Ganatchio Trail is the other big piece that will enhance that whole Manning Road corridor leading into that beautiful Lakewood Park," he added.

He's asking resident to be patient.

"They're all going to be very pleased with the end result when it's all done," he says.

Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2022.