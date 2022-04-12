Phase one of North Talbot Road improvements begin
It has taken eight years but work to improve sections of North Talbot Road in Windsor has started.
Crews started phase one of the project this week which consists of work between Howard Avenue and Southwood Lakes Boulevard.
Ward one city councillor Fred Francis represents the area and says the city is making North Talbot safer.
"So having bike lanes, sidewalks, more lighting is going to help increase the safety in this whole corridor and that's something the residents have been asking long before I ever came on council but I'm just happy to be able to stand here and say we're delivering," says Francis.
He says the project will be done in phases.
"I know some people might say, well why can't you just do the whole stretch but this is the most cost effective way to do it in a manner that we can actually get done similar to what we did with Cabana Road," he says. "I think the most important thing is once you start a phase, you can't leave it unfinished."
The $2.5-million project includes new storm sewers, new watermain services, new widened asphalt pavement with on-road bike lanes, new curb and gutters, new streetlights and new concrete sidewalks.
Phase two of the project is scheduled to be completed by 2026 and includes work between Southwood Lakes Boulevard to Goldenwood Drive.
The city completed an environment assessment study from 2014 to 2016 for an improved 6th Concession Road/North Talbot Road corridor.