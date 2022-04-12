Phase one of North Talbot Road improvements begin

It has taken eight years but work to improve sections of North Talbot Road in Windsor has started.

Crews started phase one of the project this week which consists of work between Howard Avenue and Southwood Lakes Boulevard.

Ward one city councillor Fred Francis represents the area and says the city is making North Talbot safer.

"So having bike lanes, sidewalks, more lighting is going to help increase the safety in this whole corridor and that's something the residents have been asking long before I ever came on council but I'm just happy to be able to stand here and say we're delivering," says Francis.