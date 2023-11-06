Photo of downtown Windsor shooting suspect released

An update on a shooting in downtown Windsor.

A photo of a suspect has been released by police.

Investigators say a 23-year old man was shot in the arm in the 400-block of Ouellette Ave around 2 a.m. Sunday while two others were grazed by bullets, all suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as white, about 5'6", and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area, including the 400 and 500 blocks of Pelissier Street, to review their security surveillance cameras between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. for any suspicious activity.