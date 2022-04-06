PHOTOS: OPP investigating a gun point robbery in Leamington

Images of two suspects have been released as Ontario Provincial Police investigate a gun point robbery in Leamington.

Around 4:20 a.m. on April 4, police were called to a report of a robbery at a home in the town.

Investigators say two suspects brandishing firearms entered the open garage area of the victim's home.

Police believe this to be a targeted incident and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

OPP in Leamington are looking for two suspects following a gun point robbery at a home in Leamington on the morning of April 4, 2022. (Image courtesy of Essex County OPP)

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 - male white, skinny build, beard, wearing a green jacket, green face mask and brandishing a firearm.

Suspect #2 - male non-white, wearing a black jacket, black face mask and brandishing a firearm.

A dark coloured sedan was used as the getaway vehicle.

There is no threat to public safety however police are reminding all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to be extremely vigilant when any stranger arrives at your home.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public's assistance. If anyone has any security surveillance footage that may have captured the suspects in the area, they are being asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.