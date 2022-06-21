PHOTOS: OPP want to identify person spotted looking into homes

Ontario Provincial Police need help to idenify a suspicious person captured on video looking into homes in Essex and Tecumseh.

Around 10:35 p.m. on June 2, Essex OPP received a report of a suspicious person on Cameron Avenue in the Town of Essex.

A woman reported she had observed on her security camera an unknown male looking through her front window. When officers arrived, the male was already gone.

Around 10:35 p.m. on June 2, 2022, Essex OPP received a report of a suspicious person on Cameron Avenue in the Town of Essex. The suspect (pictured) was spotted on a security camera trying to look into the window of the home. June 21, 2022 (Image courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

Around 11:03 p.m. on June 12, a homeowner on County Road 34 in the Town of Tecumseh contacted OPP to report that he had scared off male party looking into his front window.

The image of the male was captured on video, tiptoeing on the porch looking into the window before being scared off.

Around 11:03 p.m. on June 12, 2022, a homeowner on County Road 34 in the Town of Tecumseh contacted OPP to report that he had scared off male party looking into his front window. The suspect (pictured) was recorded on a security camera. June 21, 2022. (Image courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

The man is described as white, brown hair, glasses, light coloured Nike tank top, dark shorts with stripe running down the side.

Police are looking for assistance with identifying this individual.

If you can help, contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Essex County OPP remind the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times by ensuring your doors and windows are secured, and the blinds or curtains are drawn at night.