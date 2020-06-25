PHOTOS: Suspects Sought Following Daytime Home Invasion in Windsor

Windsor Police are looking for three suspects after a daytime home invasion and robbery.

Police were called around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 3900-block of Riberdy Road for a report of a robbery.

Investigators were told three men entered the home and assaulted a man inside.

Property belonging to the victim was also taken.

Photo courtesy: Windsor police

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating and believe it was a targeted incident.

Police are hoping members of the public can identify three suspects pictured in the surveillance footage obtained by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.