PHOTOS: Windsor Police Investigating a Pair of Armed Robberies

Windsor Police Service is searching for suspects in a pair of armed robberies.

The first incident happened at a store in the 4100 block of Walker Rd. Tuesday at around 6pm. Sergeant Steve Betteridge says a man filled a shopping cart with a large amount of items and was then joined by a woman before exiting the store without paying.

He says the pair were then confronted by an employee who backed off after the woman, "brandished a kitchen-style knife in an aggressive manner."

The woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black zippered coat, black high boots, black pants, grey hooded sweater and a grey-beige toque

A woman being sought by Windsor Police Service in relation to an armed robbery in the 4100 block of Walker Rd. on Tuesday December 17, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

The Male is described as white 25-30 years of age and he was last seen wearing black pants, black coat, white shirt, white Nike shoes and a blue toque.

A man being sought by Windsor Police Service in relation to an armed robbery in the 4100 block of Walker Rd. on Tuesday December 17, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

In a separate incident, a man and a woman fled a store without paying for items at a store in the 7200 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. around 9pm on Wednesday. Betteridge say the pair was again confronted by an employee when that woman pulled a knife in, "an aggressive manner."

They were last seen fleeing the area in a silver Pontiac Sunfire with stolen licence plates that have been recovered by police.

The woman is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old with long dyed-red hair, she was last seen wearing a red coat, black high boots and black pants.

The man is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, and was last seen wearing black pants, white coat with black trim, white sweatshirt with writing, black Puma baseball hat and white running shoes.

A man and a woman being sought by Windsor Police Service in relation to an armed robbery in the 7200 Tecumseh Rd. E. on Wednesday December 18, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

Betteridge says the employees in both incidents wisely backed away and allowed them to leave with the items.

"If somebody wants to, in this case, to walk out with some merchandise, there's no problem. It's against the law and we're going to investigate that," he says. "What I mean by it's no problem is, let them go because we will then do our work to locate them and hopefully bring them before the courts to answer to the charge."

Betteridge says it's not worth risking your life to stop someone from stealing.

"Leave that area to make sure that you are safe, that's the number one goal. Moving ahead with it, report it as fast as you can and in both cases here 911 was kicked in and activated right away," says Betteridge. "There's a lot of shopping going on and a lot of people in and out of businesses ... be aware of your surroundings and always have a keen eye towards safety," he added.

Betteridge says police are working to determine if the robberies are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.