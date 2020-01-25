Pick-Up Truck Makes a Mess at Windsor City Hall

The new seeded area out front of Windsor city hall has been damaged.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says a motorist drove a pick up truck on the front yard on Friday.

He says it wasn't an intentional act as the driver thought it was a parking lot.

"We had someone take a pick-up truck and drive up on the front lawn of city hall and kind of do a big round circle," says Dilkens. "So of course the entire lawn was covered in snow and they thought it was a parking lot, the person thought it was a parking lot did a bring circle, created a huge mess on the front lawn but to their credit, they actually stopped, went into the 400 building to report the mistake they had made."

Dilkens says the city will have to wait until the snow melts to see the extent of the damage.

"We're just going to have to see what it looks like once things thaw and we'll see how it regenerates itself once the growing season starts again but it looks like a mess right now," says Dilkens.

The area was levelled and seeded last year after the old city hall building was demolished.