Pickleball and tennis courts to be installed in Fontainebleau neighbourhood

Exciting news for tennis and pickleball players.

Courts will be expanded into Ward 8, with a couple of different locations being discussed.

The City of Windsor council approved the expansion during the August 8 meeting, as active adult programs are the largest growing area of recreation, with increased requests to use parks for programs such as pickleball and tennis.

Gary Kaschak, Ward 8 councillor, says this is really exciting news for the area.

He says active seniors have become very fond of tennis and pickleball.

"It's really kind of caught on, it seems to be the sport, pickleball especially, sort of with the 40 to 50, and over crowd. And they're going to Forest Glade, and different places in town here, so we'd certainly like to spread it out a little bit more."

He says there are two styles of sport courts that could be made, either a single tennis court with three pickleball courts, or twin tennis courts with pickleball lines overlaid.

"We could make tennis courts and then convert pickle courts within them. So we're just waiting a little bit more, I think there's going to be some public consultation as well, as to what they want to see. Do they want to see separate courts or combined?"

He says as of now, the courts are expected to go in the Fontainebleau neighbourhood at Rivard Park, where many amenities have been installed in the past few years.

"They added a little more of a soccer pitch, a basketball court, and a new playground. And then I was able to convince council to put in a splash pad sooner than later here, and that opened up in the spring and has constant use this summer, it was very well used."

Kaschak says he's hoping for construction to being on the courts this year, however if not, they will be installed in 2023.

A public consultation will be taking place to see how residents would prefer the courts be laid out.

