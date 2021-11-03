Picky eaters in Windsor but also generous tippers

Uber Eats Cravings Report for 2021 is out and Windsor has made the list.

The report looks at food delivery trends and offers a snapshot of the popular, most unusual, and some of the wackiest delivery requests and food cravings of the last year.

Windsor placed fifth in Canada in the 'most picky city' category.

The category looks at orders with special instructions added to them.

Photo courtesy: Uber Eats

Windsor is also among the top tippers in Ontario joining Toronto, London and Hamilton as generous tippers.

It's the third year Uber Eats has released its Cravings Report.