Picsume to hold first job fair; nearly 2000 opportunities available

Picsume, the Windsor founded online hiring platform will hold its first job fair at the WFCU Centre Wednesday.

Picsume launched in June and eliminates the antiquated process of resume building, by creating a live dynamic work profile which contains only relevant, pertinent and verified information.

Jordan Goure, President & C.E.O of Picsume says job seekers are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume, with the promise, this will be the last time it is ever required.

"We're going to parse the data from their resume. We're going to create live dynamic work profiles for them and then we're going to link them right to opportunities in this region. We have nearly 2000 opportunities in this region that we're going to be helping link candidates to right at this job fair. In addition to that, we have a media section being set up so people can do head shots or intro videos that we're going to help them record with people that for us at Picsume."

He says there will be an employer lounge on site sponsored by The Job Shoppe.

"So they have a bunch of positions right on platform already that they'll be hiring for as well, and they'll also be teaching people how to interview and really how to get these positions."

Goure says they've seen a lot of growth of the platform since the launch in June.

"The support locally has been amazing. As you know we went out of market and we did some conferences, like Collision, which is the number one tech conference in North America up in Toronto. We had great visibility there and we've had a lot of meetings post that conference and we actually are just unveiling our first enterprise white label solution called Powered by Picsume, we just signed on our first clients last month as well."

The job fair takes place at the WFCU Centre Banquet Hall, 8787 McHugh Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20.

For more information visit picsume.ca.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi