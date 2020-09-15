Pillar of Local Fundraising Community Passes Away

A local charity organization is mourning the loss of one of its founders.

Ed Agnew passed away on Saturday at the age of 86.

Agnew was involved with dozens of local charities including the Circle of 7, which has generated millions of dollars for community organizations since being formed more than 20-years ago.

Current group president, Tony Haddad, says Ed was someone who was always willing to help.

"He was certainly admired and respected by many in the Windsor-Essex community. His reach was very broad and very far in terms of community work that he had done, as well as a mentor to many of us who worked closely with him," he says.

Haddad says Ed also made everyone around him smile.

"He lit up the room wherever he went. He kept all of us around him in a positive frame of mind. He provided great leadership and mentoring to many of us and he certainly contributed in many ways to a lot of people in this community," he says.

Agnew spent 44-years with the City of Windsor in a number of positions including finance commissioner.

Haddad says Ed always wanted to make the community a better place.

"He always had the greater community front of mind and was always looking to better our community whether he was dealing with it locally or provincially or federally participating in a number of committees and other organizations," he adds.

Agnew was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Medal in 2013.

With files from Rob Hindi