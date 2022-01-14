Pine Knob Music Theatre lives on in Clarkston, Michigan

313 Presents has announced the music theatre in Clarkston will once again be known as 'Pine Knob Music Theatre.'

A name change for a popular outdoor music venue in Michigan.

The venue has been called DTE Energy Music Theatre for the last 20-years after a a title partnership with DTE.

Pine Knob is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer after opening in 1972.

The venue opened on June 25, 1972 with a matinee performance by David Cassidy.

According to a media release, Pine Knob was the largest amphitheatre in the U.S. when it first opened.

The site has hosted acts ranging from rock, pop and country.

313 Presents has also announced it has entered into multi-year corporate partnership agreements with United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health.

A new logo with a vintage feel has also been unveiled.