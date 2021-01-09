Pistons and Raptors Pick Up Wins Friday

A come back win for the Detroit Pistons who rallied from 23-points down to beat the Phoenix Suns 110-105 in overtime.

Jerami Grant led the way for the Pistons putting up 31-points while pulling down 10-rebounds.

This is just the second win of the season for Detroit which currently sits at 2-7.

Elsewhere, Fred VanVleet had 34-points while Pascal Siakam was one rebound shy of a triple-double as the Raptors beat the Sacramento Kings 144-123.

Siakam finished with 17-points, 11-assists and nine rebounds to help Toronto snap a three-game slide.