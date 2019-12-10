Pistons and Raptors Win Road Games

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 93-92 on Monday night.

The defending NBA champions ended their first three-game skid since last November and beat Chicago for the 11th straight time.

Norman Powell added 17 points for Toronto, including six in the fourth quarter.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed the game because of a bruised right knee.

Also in the NBA, Derrick Rose hit the winning jumper with three-tenths of a second left to lift the Detroit Pistons past the Pelicans 105-103 in New Orleans.

Rose scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as Detroit won for the fourth time in five games.