Pistons Can't Handle the Heat

Jimmy Butler led a balanced attack with 20 points and 13 assists as the Heat humbled the Detroit Pistons 117-108 in Miami.

Kendrick Nunn also had 20 points as the Heat improved to 4-and-0 at home and 7-and-3 overall.

Bam Adebayo contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds for Miami.

Luke Kennard had a game-high 22 points to pace Detroit, which dropped its third straight.

Andre Drummond and Christian Wood added 16 points apiece for the Pistons, who fell to 1-and-5 on the road and 4-and-8 overall.

Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose sat out on the second night of a back-to-back NBA games.