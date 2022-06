(Brooklyn, NY) -- The Pistons stole the headlines at the 2022 NBA Draft.

Detroit drafted Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick, before acquiring the draft rights to center Jalen Duren in a multi-team trade, which also included Kemba Walker.

The Pistons are reportedly set to work on a buyout with the veteran guard, who has one year left on his deal.

— with files from MetroSource