Pistons Fall To Bucks

The Pistons lost their second straight game to the Bucks after falling 130-155 last night in Milwaukee.

As Giannis Antetokounmpo got the ball for the first possession of the game, both the Bucks and Pistons players and coaching staff took a knee.

This came a day after Kenosha prosecutors decided not to press charges against the police officers involved in the Jacob Blake shooting.

Almost five months ago, Milwaukee boycotted Game Five of the first round of playoffs because of the shooting.

The boycott, led in part by George Hill, sparked a three-day halt in the NBA.

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 31 points and ten rebounds, Saddiq Bey had 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Wayne Ellington contributed 12 points.

Pistons guard Derrick Rose left the game late in the first half with a right knee contusion and did not return.

Detroit, now 1-and-7 on the season, hosts the Phoenix Suns tomorrow night at LIttle Caesars Arena.



