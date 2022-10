(Detroit, MI) -- The Pistons open up the regular-season tonight at home against the Orlando Magic.

It will be a matchup of the last two first-overall draft picks as Cade Cunningham meets 2022 top pick Paolo Banchero for the first time.

Pistons first round pick Jaden Ivey will also make his debut.

He was taken fifth overall by Detroit.

