Pistons Lose to Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-107 win over the Pistons in Detroit.

Dennis Schroder added 23 points off the bench for Oklahoma City, which shot over 61-percent as a team.

The Thunder snapped a two-game skid to improve to 38-and-24.

Christian Wood put in a career-high 29 points and grabbed nine boards for the Pistons. Brandon Knight added 18 points for Detroit, which has lost nine-of-10 to fall to 20-and-43.

The Pistons wrap up a two-game homestand against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.