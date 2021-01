The Detroit Pistons have their first win of the season, downing the Boston Celtics 96-93 in New Years Day action.

Jerami Grant put up 24-points to help halt the Pistons' four game losing skid.

Detroit's Derrick Rose was named the player of the game with 17-points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Pistons take on the Celtics again at Little Caesars Arena Sunday afternoon.

Tip off time is scheduled for 3pm.