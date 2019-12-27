Pistons Rout the Wizards

Christian Wood led eight Pistons in double-figures with 22 points off the bench as they whipped the Washington Wizards 132-102 in Detroit.

Tim Frazier added 17 points, hitting 5-of-6 from three, as the Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak.

Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond each added double-doubles as Detroit improved to 12-and-20.

Anzejs Pasecniks led Washington with 17 points off the pine.

Bradley Beal and Jordan McRae added 15 each for the Wizards, who have lost four-of-five to fall to 9-and-21. Beal left in the fourth quarter with lower leg soreness.

The Pistons begin a six-game road trip against the Spurs in San Antonio Saturday night.