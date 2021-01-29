Pistons Shock Lakers at LCA

The Los Angeles Lakers have their first losing streak of the season.

Blake Griffin scored 23 points in leading Detroit's 107-92 win over the Lakers. Griffin's 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining started a 16-0 run that put the Pistons ahead by 17.

LeBron James had 22 points and 10 assists, but only two of those points came after halftime.

Anthony Davis missed the game with a right quad contusion after playing in Wednesday's one-point loss to the 76ers.

The Pistons open a five-game trip tomorrow against the Golden State Warriors.



with files from Assoicated Press