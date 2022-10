(Detroit, MI) -- The Pistons are off to a winning start to the season.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points to lead the Pistons in his debut as they beat the Magic 113-109 to begin the season in Detroit.

Cade Cunningham had 18 points and 10 assists in the victory.

The Pistons begin a three-game road trip tomorrow in New York.

— with files from MetroSource