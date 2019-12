Mr. Worldwide is coming back to Caesars Windsor.

Pitbull will hit the Colosseum on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

It will be the second time the grammy award winner has performed at the casino.

He performed back in June 2018 in front of thousands of fans.

Pitbull is known for a number of hits including Timber, I Know You Want Me, Feel This Moment, Fireball and International Love.

Tickets for the upcoming show are now on sale.