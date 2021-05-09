Pizza Company Donates to Area Doctors and Nurses

A local pizza company is teaming up with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

The Chelsea Pizza Company will be donating a frozen pizza to every nurse and physician at Hotel-Dieu Grace.

In a release, HDGH CEO Janice Kaffer states, "I know I speak for many when I say that the nurses and physicians at HDGH are incredibly grateful for this generous donation from The Chelsea Pizza Company."

She goes on to say, "Throughout this pandemic, the Windsor-Essex Community has been incredibly supportive to our staff and physicians. This is just one more example of how lucky we are to live in Windsor-Essex."

The pizza company launched in 2020 and is located in downtown Windsor on Ouellette Avenue.