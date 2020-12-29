Pizza Donation for Street Help Homeless Centre

A holiday boost for Street Help Homeless Centre on Wyandotte Street East.

The centre received 70 extra large pizzas on Christmas Day and Boxing Day from the Windsor Sports Club and local Sikh community.

President Jatinder Rai says the sports club has been providing Street Help with a holiday pizza meal for about 10 years.

He says the pizzas were from Pizza Hut on Dougall Avenue and Popular Pizza on Wyandotte Street West.

Rai says the homeless centre was delighted to receive the donation.

"They were very happy," says Rai. "Those faces outside the door, when they did see the pizza coming in, there were so happy, happy, happy and said thank-you guys, thank-you guys."

He says the Sikh community had no plans to scrap this year's donation because of the pandemic.

"We were scared they might not let us into the building but we followed the rules, so we just handed them out from outside and only a couple people went in," says Rai.

Rai says all safety measures were followed when making the donation.

"This time we were very careful following the guideline, make sure we do not touch anything but we did the job the way it should be done and thanks to the community," says Rai.

Rai adds similar to previous years, the sports club will also be making a donation to Street Help early in the new year.

He says the donation will include blankets along with other items for those in need.