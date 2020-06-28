Placeholder Spot Wins NHL Daft Lottery

One of eight placeholder spots beat the odds to secure the No. 1 pick in the NHL's draft lottery Friday, meaning a second draw is required later this summer following the qualifying round of the league's return-to-play plan.

The Los Angeles Kings earned the second selection, while the Ottawa Senators own the right to choose third.

The Detroit Red Wings had the best odds for the top pick at 18.5 per cent but fell to fourth.

The eliminated teams from eight separate best-of-five play-in series will have a 12.5 per cent chance of securing the top pick in the second phase of the lottery.

The league was originally scheduled to hold the first round of the 2020 draft Friday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause to the season back in March.

1. Losing Qualifier team (TBD)

2. Los Angeles Kings (9.5)

3. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks; 11.5)

4. Detroit Red Wings (18.5 percent)

5. Ottawa Senators (13.5)

6. Anaheim Ducks (8.5)

7. New Jersey Devils (7.5)

8. Buffalo Sabres (6.5)

9-15 _ will be assigned to the other seven teams that will lose in the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifier series (in inverse order of their points percentage).

16-31 To be determined by the results of the playoffs.



