Planning continues for 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games

The 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games are less than 100 days away.

The games will be held in Windsor from July 25 to July 31.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, games general manager Jan Wilson says the city has an amazing team that's putting the event together.

Wilson says it's a wonderful opportunity for first responders to get together after a hard couple of years.

"The last games were held in 2018 because the 2020 games did end up being cancelled due to COVID so we are excited and I'm sure our first responders are excited to get back to the opportunity to participate in this amazing event," Wilson said.

She says the games are expected to attract up to 800 people.

"The last time this event was held it was in Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, there were 351 registrants," she continued. "We have over 200 full registered now and we have a number that are pending for over 400 that are already on our site, getting ready to register."

Wilson says there are six competition days with 44 events.

"I want to clarify too, it's not just police and fire representatives that can participate. It also includes EMS, border services and correction officers."

Wilson added that hundreds of volunteers are also needed.

More information can be found here.